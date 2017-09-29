RPGFan
Soshy
Watch the Opening Movie for Our World is Ending
The Vita is a great system for visual novels.
09.29.17 - 6:13 PM

Red Entertainment has released the opening movie for their upcoming Shin Sekai visual novel Our World is Ending.

The theme song is named [World End Heaven] and you can hear it in the video. In addition to the opening video, the cast commentary and character voice samples are being added to the game's official (Japanese) website as well.

Our World is Ending is about to be released on November 9th, 2017 exclusively for PS Vita.




