One Piece: Unlimited World Red Gets New Quests and Costumes on Switch

Also, a trailer!

09.29.17 - 6:19 PM

Bandai Namco recently released an introductory video about the added quests and costumes of the Nintendo Switch version of their title

As we can see in the video, there are going to be some high-difficulty quests and also different set of costumes. Following the previous DLC and its highly regarded Difficult Quests and Special Costumes, we can expect 51 pieces of add-on content this time around. It should be noted that this version also features graphical and framerate improvements.



