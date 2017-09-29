RPGFan
Soshy
One Piece: Unlimited World Red Gets New Quests and Costumes on Switch
Also, a trailer!
09.29.17 - 6:19 PM

Bandai Namco recently released an introductory video about the added quests and costumes of the Nintendo Switch version of their title One Piece: Unlimited World Red—Deluxe Edition.

As we can see in the video, there are going to be some high-difficulty quests and also different set of costumes. Following the previous DLC and its highly regarded Difficult Quests and Special Costumes, we can expect 51 pieces of add-on content this time around. It should be noted that this version also features graphical and framerate improvements.


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Fall of Light
Sunday, October 1 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
Mondays • 6pm PDT/9pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Tuesdays • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
Wednesday & Thursday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
So You Want to Get Into Ys
So You Want to Get Into Ys
Feature
 Okami Goju no Onchou Review
Okami Goju no Onchou
Review
 Retro Encounter 101
Retro Encounter 101
Podcast
 Random Encounter 133
Random Encounter 133
Podcast
 XCOM 2 War of the Chosen Review
XCOM 2 War of the Chosen
Review
 Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Review
Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
Review
 Muv-Luv Alternative Review
Muv-Luv Alternative
Review