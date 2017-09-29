One Piece: Unlimited World Red Gets New Quests and Costumes on Switch Also, a trailer! 09.29.17 - 6:19 PM
Bandai Namco recently released an introductory video about the added quests and costumes of the Nintendo Switch version of their title One Piece: Unlimited World Red—Deluxe Edition.
As we can see in the video, there are going to be some high-difficulty quests and also different set of costumes. Following the previous DLC and its highly regarded Difficult Quests and Special Costumes, we can expect 51 pieces of add-on content this time around. It should be noted that this version also features graphical and framerate improvements.