VanillaWare and ATLUS have announced, during the PlayStation Press Conference at TGS 2017, that Dragon's Crown Pro, an updated version of the co-op classic, would be releasing on PlayStation 4 within Japan.

dragon's crown pro screens

Dragon's Crown Pro is set to have a host of updated features including 4K resolution support, cross-play with the PlaySation 3 and PlayStation Vita versions, English and Japanese voice support, and, for you music buffs out there, the entire soundtrack of the game newly recorded by a live orchestra. The base game is set to retail for 7,980 yen at retail and 7,389 yen via download.

dragon's crown pro royal edition

Additionally, a "Royal Package" edition has been announced, retailing for a hefty 12,800 yen price tag, as seen above. This edition will contain a bunch of goodies, including:

  • A VanillaWare drawn box, depicting the characters in a beautiful mural.
  • The Dragon's Crown Pro Orchestral Album, comprising of three CD's that will contain 56 of composer Hitoshi Sakomoto's compositions, as performed by a live orchestra.
  • The Dragon's Crown Pro Orchestra Album Special Booklet, a 12 page booklet containing beautiful illustrations, and liner notes from the newly recorded music.
  • A DLC Set, titled "Digital Art Collection", consisting of a moving bestiary that will allow players to closer examine the creatures they face, a custom PS4 theme, and other digital artwork and material contents.

Atlus has put out some new screenshots for the game, in glorious 4K resolution as the game will display at when played on a PS4 Pro. You can behold their splendor in our gallery.

dragons crown pro 4k

dragon's crown pro ps4

Additionally, ATLUS has also released a 13 minute gameplay video, showcasing the game on the PlayStation 4 and what players have to expect from Dragon's Crown Pro, in both gameplay, visuals and co-op flair. Check it out below!

Dragon's Crown Pro is set to release on PlayStation 4 on January 28th within Japan. No word of a Western release has been announced, as of yet. If you're curious about what RPGFan thought of Dragon's Crown upon initial release, check out reviewer Robert Steinman's thoughts on the title.

Stay tuned to RPGFan for all news Dragon's Crown!


