Telltale's 'Batman: The Enemy Within' Episode 2 Trailer Released

The plot thickens come October 3rd…

09.29.17 - 6:41 PM

Telltale Games have revealed a trailer for the second episode of Telltale's. Titled 'The Pact', the episode seeks to introduce the iconic harlequin of mayhem Harley Quinn into the mix, whilst simultaneously deepening Bruce Wayne's relationship with John Doe, a joker by any other name. Check out the trailer below!

Whilst bringing in new villains, and teasing combative face-offs, 'The Pact' hints at subterfuge and more in the episode description, as scribed by Telltale Games below:

The death of a villain at the hands of a mysterious assassin was just the beginning. As explosions rock Gotham, Batman races to meet a new foe, but encounters a force that may cause even the Dark Knight to fall. In the guise of the billionaire, Bruce meets John Doe's 'friends' and becomes enmeshed in a plot where the only way out is to go deeper in. But at what cost?

It seems that both Bruce Wayne and the mantle he bears will have a lot to deal with once 'The Pact' releases on October 3rd for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac and mobile devices. A season pass disc will also be made available on October 6th, in North America and Europe, allowing players to subsequently download future episodes as they release.

Personally, I'm excited to see where this season of Batman: The Telltale Series leads, and how the story may change depending on what I do within its run-time.

If you'd like to see what RPGFan thought of the first season of Batman: The Telltale Series check out reviewer Krzysztof Chrzastowski's thoughts!

As always, stay tuned to RPGFan for all news Telltale!



