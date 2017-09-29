RPGFan
Chris Gebauer
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III Gets a Slew of Videos
We got opening movies, gameplay movies, a playable character, it's crazy!
09.29.17 - 6:45 PM

Thanks to a recent episode of the show Game Maniax, a video game themed news show that airs on Animax in Japan, we the RPG faithful have been given gameplay footage of The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III. The show was also the first to reveal that Tio Plato, a previously revealed character, will be join the party at some point during the game's journey. It can be joyously viewed below:

And if you thought this was more than enough Trails information to keep you satisfied, the latest issues of Weekly Famitsu and Dengenki PlayStation have interviews with Falcom president and CEO Toshihiro Kondo celebrating the release The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III. While the interviews do hit the obligatory mentions of Trails of Cold Steel III being on PlayStation 4 for the first time, there was some interesting information shared. With the ending of Trails of Cold Steel III Kondo says the series as a whole will be a little over 60 percent complete. The story will indeed to continue on, and Kondo thinks he will be able to divulge those details in the near future. Most good indeed.

With the game having just released in Japan, we also have the game's opening movie thanks to the interwebs, and we have included it below for your viewing pleasure:

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III will hit physical and digital store shelves on September 28th in Japan on PlayStation 4.


