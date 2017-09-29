Week in Review, 9/29/17

Lots to look back on, and look forward to!

09.29.17 - 7:30 PM

So, Tokyo Game Show happened last week! As expected, there are a lot of excellent-looking video games coming from the Land of the Rising Sun, and we've been doing our best to keep up with the deluge and bring you the best RPG news there is. This week, Mike Salbato and I have come TGS wrap-ups for you, Robert Fenner wrote an excellent Ys feature, and we have a new recruit on the news team! So without further ado...

Okay, but first thing's first: jooooin uuuuussss! RPGFan is always looking for talented, passionate volunteers to join the team. Keep an eye out for our forthcoming Hiring Drive this Fall, but also feel free to drop us a line whenever.

I'd like to bet that there's a position at Gust where your job is to come up with the next bizarre Atelier title. But regardless, Atelier Lydie & Suelle will be making its way to the West next year, and Mike has the deets.

Another thing Mike has the deets on is Left Alive, a new game set in the Front Mission universe! He and Keegan reported on this when it was announced at Tokyo Game Show, but Square Enix wasn't content to leave this one lie. The company released some gorgeous artwork for the game, and you can read Mike's story to find out more.

God God, does Monster Hunter: World look gorgeous. And awesome. And awesomely gorgeous! I've never been one for Monster Hunter, but I may have to rethink my position. Between this and Stories, it's nice to see Capcom's stalwart franchise branch out a bit.

Another thing to come out of TGS was the final Active Time Report for Final Fantasy XV. There's more DLC coming, including a surprisingly decent-looking multiplayer mode, Episode: Ignis, and future story updates that may involve an additional Season Pass (oh... goody). Available now is a fresh update with new cutscenes focused on the Astrals!

Hey, remember Blue Reflection? It's a magical girl RPG from Gust, those crazy Atelier devs. You can buy it now, and Keegan Lee has a launch trailer for you!

Robert Fenner went full-on BEAST MODE with this expansive Ys feature. If you've ever wondered where to begin with Falcom's premiere action-RPG franchise, rest assured that he has you covered. It's an excellent read, if I do say so myself!

Last, but certainly not least: we have a new team member! Soshy hails from the Calvard Republic: no joke, we literally willed a Legend of Heroes character to life (okay, maybe not, but still). We're glad to have him on board, and you can read his debut story focused on Fire Emblem Warriors!

That's a wrap for this week, but these are just the highlights: there are tons more stories on our front page and beyond, so be sure to check those out and stay tuned here for continued coverage.





