RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
Week in Review, 9/29/17
Lots to look back on, and look forward to!
09.29.17 - 7:30 PM

So, Tokyo Game Show happened last week! As expected, there are a lot of excellent-looking video games coming from the Land of the Rising Sun, and we've been doing our best to keep up with the deluge and bring you the best RPG news there is. This week, Mike Salbato and I have come TGS wrap-ups for you, Robert Fenner wrote an excellent Ys feature, and we have a new recruit on the news team! So without further ado...

Unofficial RPGFan Hiring Update

Okay, but first thing's first: jooooin uuuuussss! RPGFan is always looking for talented, passionate volunteers to join the team. Keep an eye out for our forthcoming Hiring Drive this Fall, but also feel free to drop us a line whenever.

Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings Officially Coming West

Story by Mike Salbato

I'd like to bet that there's a position at Gust where your job is to come up with the next bizarre Atelier title. But regardless, Atelier Lydie & Suelle will be making its way to the West next year, and Mike has the deets.

atelier lydie suelle western release

Look At This Atmospheric Artwork for Left Alive

Story by Mike Salbato

Another thing Mike has the deets on is Left Alive, a new game set in the Front Mission universe! He and Keegan reported on this when it was announced at Tokyo Game Show, but Square Enix wasn't content to leave this one lie. The company released some gorgeous artwork for the game, and you can read Mike's story to find out more.

left alive art front mission

Capcom Unleashes A Wagonload of Monster Hunter: World Media at Tokyo Game Show

Story by Peter Triezenberg

God God, does Monster Hunter: World look gorgeous. And awesome. And awesomely gorgeous! I've never been one for Monster Hunter, but I may have to rethink my position. Between this and Stories, it's nice to see Capcom's stalwart franchise branch out a bit.

monster hunter world screenshot

Square Enix Talks Final Fantasy XV: Comrades, Future DLC at TGS 2017

Story by Peter Triezenberg

Another thing to come out of TGS was the final Active Time Report for Final Fantasy XV. There's more DLC coming, including a surprisingly decent-looking multiplayer mode, Episode: Ignis, and future story updates that may involve an additional Season Pass (oh... goody). Available now is a fresh update with new cutscenes focused on the Astrals!

final fantasy xv ifrit shiva dlc

Blue Reflection Now Available for PC and PS4

Story by Keegan Lee

Hey, remember Blue Reflection? It's a magical girl RPG from Gust, those crazy Atelier devs. You can buy it now, and Keegan Lee has a launch trailer for you!

blue reflection out now

Feature: So You Want to Get Into Ys

Story by Alana Hagues, Feature by Robert Fenner

Robert Fenner went full-on BEAST MODE with this expansive Ys feature. If you've ever wondered where to begin with Falcom's premiere action-RPG franchise, rest assured that he has you covered. It's an excellent read, if I do say so myself!

ys feature rpgfan

Fire Emblem Warriors Gets New Trailer Focused on Anna

Story by Soshy

Last, but certainly not least: we have a new team member! Soshy hails from the Calvard Republic: no joke, we literally willed a Legend of Heroes character to life (okay, maybe not, but still). We're glad to have him on board, and you can read his debut story focused on Fire Emblem Warriors!

fire emblem rpgfan

That's a wrap for this week, but these are just the highlights: there are tons more stories on our front page and beyond, so be sure to check those out and stay tuned here for continued coverage.


