Retro Encounter 102: Final Fantasy XII Part II

Basch at the Beach 2006

09.30.17 - 2:29 PM

Three Retro Encounter panelists reconvene to discuss the second half of Final Fantasy XII, going deep into its ending and optional content. Hunts, espers, music, and romantic shipping each take center stage in today's episode.

Sorry it's late this week; blame human illness. And give the new episode a listen!

Featuring: Caitlin Argyros, Robert Fenner, Peter Triezenberg

