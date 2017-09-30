Final Fantasy XV Patch 1.16 Now Available for Download

New story scenes for your viewing pleasure.

09.30.17 - 7:19 PM

The latest patch for, 1.16, is now available for download. This update brings with it some additional story sequences that delve into the Astrals and provide more background information on Shiva, Ifrit, and the ancient nation of Solheim: all story beats that were largely glossed over in

Unlike previous updates, where the new story sequences were weirdly tacked on to an option on the main menu (like that cringe-worthy Chapter 13 patch starring Gladio), these new cutscenes have been integrated into Chapter 12 of the main game. They can be easily accessed via the new Chapter Select feature.

Stay tuned to RPGFan for more Final Fantasy XV news.




