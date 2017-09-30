RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
Final Fantasy XV Patch 1.16 Now Available for Download
New story scenes for your viewing pleasure.
09.30.17 - 7:19 PM

The latest patch for Final Fantasy XV, 1.16, is now available for download. This update brings with it some additional story sequences that delve into the Astrals and provide more background information on Shiva, Ifrit, and the ancient nation of Solheim: all story beats that were largely glossed over in Final Fantasy XV.

final fantasy xv ifrit patch 1.16

Unlike previous updates, where the new story sequences were weirdly tacked on to an option on the main menu (like that cringe-worthy Chapter 13 patch starring Gladio), these new cutscenes have been integrated into Chapter 12 of the main game. They can be easily accessed via the new Chapter Select feature.

final fantasy xv shiva

final fantasy xv lunafreya gentiana

Stay tuned to RPGFan for more Final Fantasy XV news.


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Fall of Light
Sunday, October 1 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
Mondays • 6pm PDT/9pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Tuesdays • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
Tuesday-Saturday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
Retro Encounter 102
Retro Encounter 102
Podcast
 So You Want to Get Into Ys
So You Want to Get Into Ys
Feature
 Okami Goju no Onchou Review
Okami Goju no Onchou
Review
 Retro Encounter 101
Retro Encounter 101
Podcast
 Random Encounter 133
Random Encounter 133
Podcast
 XCOM 2 War of the Chosen Review
XCOM 2 War of the Chosen
Review