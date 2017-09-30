RPGFan
Chris Gebauer
Shenmue III 'Development Report Vol. 4' Video Released
A quick look at facial animations in the latest entry of Shenmue.
09.30.17 - 7:21 PM

Shenmue is a strange cult series: some love it truly, while others love it for all the wrong reasons in the right way. If that last sentence didn't make sense, I understand; just check out a Let's Play and I'm sure you will get a sense of the awesome strangeness that is the Shenmue series, like the one note voice acting coupled with static character designs.

Well Shenmue III will be adding a new wrinkle to the series. Courtesy of the most recent 'Development Report Vol. 4' video released by Ys Net, gamers can get a look at some very Shenmue-looking old people, except their faces move! THE FUTURE IS NOW!!!!!!

You can check out the video for yourself below.

Shenmue III will be released sometime in the second half of 2018 on PlayStation 4 and PC. The game will be published by Deep Silver.


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Fall of Light
Sunday, October 1 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
Mondays • 6pm PDT/9pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Tuesdays • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
Tuesday-Saturday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
Retro Encounter 102
Retro Encounter 102
Podcast
 So You Want to Get Into Ys
So You Want to Get Into Ys
Feature
 Okami Goju no Onchou Review
Okami Goju no Onchou
Review
 Retro Encounter 101
Retro Encounter 101
Podcast
 Random Encounter 133
Random Encounter 133
Podcast
 XCOM 2 War of the Chosen Review
XCOM 2 War of the Chosen
Review