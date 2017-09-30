Shenmue III 'Development Report Vol. 4' Video Released

A quick look at facial animations in the latest entry of Shenmue.

is a strange cult series: some love it truly, while others love it for all the wrong reasons in the right way. If that last sentence didn't make sense, I understand; just check out a Let's Play and I'm sure you will get a sense of the awesome strangeness that is theseries, like the one note voice acting coupled with static character designs.

Well Shenmue III will be adding a new wrinkle to the series. Courtesy of the most recent 'Development Report Vol. 4' video released by Ys Net, gamers can get a look at some very Shenmue-looking old people, except their faces move! THE FUTURE IS NOW!!!!!!

You can check out the video for yourself below.

Shenmue III will be released sometime in the second half of 2018 on PlayStation 4 and PC. The game will be published by Deep Silver.



