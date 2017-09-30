Peter Triezenberg NIS America Basks in Accolades for Ys VIII in New Trailer

Yes, NIS America is actually a physical entity capable of basking. We have pics, d00d!

09.30.17 - 7:23 PM



Ys VIII is out now, and publisher NIS America has released a new Accolades trailer to emphasize the game's warm reception from critics. This brief trailer includes effusive praise for Adol's latest adventure. We have our own review as well, penned by the illustrious Alana Hagues, so be sure to give that a read. Check out the video below!



