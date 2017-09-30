Twitch Sunday: Fall of Light

Insert "light of day" pun here.

09.30.17 - 10:25 PM

I can usually do without games being described as "It's likemixed with" or similar (actually, I'd play that one...), but the common descriptor for RuneHeads' just-released dungeon crawleris "meets."

And, well, any attempt to echo some of ICO's magic is alright with me. Not only is Krzysztof playing Fall of Light for review purposes, but he's going to give you a bit of a preview by streaming it tomorrow on our Twitch channel. Come by for dungeon crawling, the inevitable discussion of monitor gamma settings, and stay for Krzysztof's irreverent wit. It should be a good time for all!



