RPGFan
Mike Salbato
Twitch Sunday: Fall of Light
Insert "light of day" pun here.
09.30.17 - 10:25 PM

I can usually do without games being described as "It's like Battletoads mixed with Cooking Mama" or similar (actually, I'd play that one...), but the common descriptor for RuneHeads' just-released dungeon crawler Fall of Light is "Dark Souls meets ICO."

And, well, any attempt to echo some of ICO's magic is alright with me. Not only is Krzysztof playing Fall of Light for review purposes, but he's going to give you a bit of a preview by streaming it tomorrow on our Twitch channel. Come by for dungeon crawling, the inevitable discussion of monitor gamma settings, and stay for Krzysztof's irreverent wit. It should be a good time for all!





Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Fall of Light
Sunday, October 1 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
Mondays • 6pm PDT/9pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Tuesdays • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
Tuesday-Saturday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
Retro Encounter 102
Retro Encounter 102
Podcast
 So You Want to Get Into Ys
So You Want to Get Into Ys
Feature
 Okami Goju no Onchou Review
Okami Goju no Onchou
Review
 Retro Encounter 101
Retro Encounter 101
Podcast
 Random Encounter 133
Random Encounter 133
Podcast
 XCOM 2 War of the Chosen Review
XCOM 2 War of the Chosen
Review