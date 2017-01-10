RPGFan
Mike Salbato
Retro Encounter 101 & 102: Final Fantasy XII ~ Final Thoughts
How fare ye 11 years later, Ivalice?
10.01.17 - 3:44 PM

As you well know if you listened to the two most recent episodes of Retro Encounter, we loves us some Final Fantasy XII around here. While our show was about the game in general, the recent release of Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age of course was a factor in choosing this game as well.


Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age Screenshot


Some of our staff's sentiment are things I can relate to, even. I wasn't completely drawn in by the game myself in 2006, but have a feeling I'd appreciate it more playing it now.

And not just because I want every RPG to give me a fast forward option for grinding out EXP.

If you're not caught up on Retro Encounter yet, don't miss yesterday's post for Part II of Final Fantasy XII, and wrap up with our trio of hosts' Final Thoughts.


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Fall of Light
Sunday, October 1 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
Mondays • 6pm PDT/9pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Tuesdays • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
Tuesday-Saturday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
Reader Survey 2017 Results
Reader Survey 2017 Results
(it's long)
 Retro Encounter Final Thoughts: Final Fantasy XII
Retro Encounter Final Thoughts: Final Fantasy XII
Feature
 Retro Encounter 102
Retro Encounter 102
Podcast
 So You Want to Get Into Ys
So You Want to Get Into Ys
Feature
 Okami Goju no Onchou Review
Okami Goju no Onchou
Review
 Retro Encounter 101
Retro Encounter 101
Podcast