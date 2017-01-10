Retro Encounter 101 & 102: Final Fantasy XII ~ Final Thoughts

How fare ye 11 years later, Ivalice?

10.01.17 - 3:44 PM

As you well know if you listened to the two most recent episodes of Retro Encounter, we loves us somearound here. While our show was about the game in general, the recent release of Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age of course was a factor in choosing this game as well.







Some of our staff's sentiment are things I can relate to, even. I wasn't completely drawn in by the game myself in 2006, but have a feeling I'd appreciate it more playing it now.

And not just because I want every RPG to give me a fast forward option for grinding out EXP.

If you're not caught up on Retro Encounter yet, don't miss yesterday's post for Part II of Final Fantasy XII, and wrap up with our trio of hosts' Final Thoughts.



