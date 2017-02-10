RPGFan
John Alas
Nintendo releases Mario and Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minions Launch Trailer
Playing as Bowser's Minions will be quite the experience.
10.02.17 - 11:51 AM

Just before Mario and Luigi: Super Star Saga + Bowser's Minions release, Nintendo attempts to introduce new players to the Mario and Luigi RPG series with a launch trailer showcasing how the Mario Bros. work together to advance through the game and the new story, Minion Quest: The Search for Bowser where iconic minions, including Goombas and Boos will be playable. See it below, along with a second video focused on Minion Quest.

Mario and Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minions is due in Japan on October 5th, United States on October 6th and Europe and Australia on October 7th.


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Fall of Light
Sunday, October 1 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
Mondays • 6pm PDT/9pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Tuesdays • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
Tuesday-Saturday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom - The Original Soundtrack Review
Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom - The Original Soundtrack
Review
 Reader Survey 2017 Results
Reader Survey 2017 Results
(it's long)
 Retro Encounter Final Thoughts: Final Fantasy XII
Retro Encounter Final Thoughts: Final Fantasy XII
Feature
 Retro Encounter 102
Retro Encounter 102
Podcast
 So You Want to Get Into Ys
So You Want to Get Into Ys
Feature
 Okami Goju no Onchou Review
Okami Goju no Onchou
Review