Nintendo releases Mario and Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minions Launch Trailer

Playing as Bowser's Minions will be quite the experience.

10.02.17 - 11:51 AM



Just before Mario and Luigi: Super Star Saga + Bowser's Minions release, Nintendo attempts to introduce new players to the Mario and Luigi RPG series with a launch trailer showcasing how the Mario Bros. work together to advance through the game and the new story, Minion Quest: The Search for Bowser where iconic minions, including Goombas and Boos will be playable. See it below, along with a second video focused on Minion Quest. Mario and Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minions is due in Japan on October 5th, United States on October 6th and Europe and Australia on October 7th.



