RPGFan
Chris Gebauer
The 25th Ward: The Silver Case is Coming to Europe and North America in 2018
The Suda51 visual novel is finally making its way west.
10.02.17 - 12:09 PM

NIS America has announced that they will be bringing Suda51's visual novel The 25th Ward: The Silver Case outside of Japan for the first time. The game, which was a sequel to The Silver Case originally released in 2005 on mobile, will be completely rebuilt with HD assets and will feature additional content not found in the original release.

You can check out the trailer below:

Thanks to this new rendition of The 25th Ward: The Silver Case, the murder mystery visual novel will be making its way to both the PlayStation 4 and PC at sometime in 2018.


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Fall of Light
Sunday, October 1 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
Mondays • 6pm PDT/9pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Tuesdays • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
Tuesday-Saturday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom - The Original Soundtrack Review
Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom - The Original Soundtrack
Review
 Reader Survey 2017 Results
Reader Survey 2017 Results
(it's long)
 Retro Encounter Final Thoughts: Final Fantasy XII
Retro Encounter Final Thoughts: Final Fantasy XII
Feature
 Retro Encounter 102
Retro Encounter 102
Podcast
 So You Want to Get Into Ys
So You Want to Get Into Ys
Feature
 Okami Goju no Onchou Review
Okami Goju no Onchou
Review