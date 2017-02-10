The 25th Ward: The Silver Case is Coming to Europe and North America in 2018

The Suda51 visual novel is finally making its way west.

NIS America has announced that they will be bringing Suda51's visual noveloutside of Japan for the first time. The game, which was a sequel tooriginally released in 2005 on mobile, will be completely rebuilt with HD assets and will feature additional content not found in the original release.

You can check out the trailer below:

Thanks to this new rendition of The 25th Ward: The Silver Case, the murder mystery visual novel will be making its way to both the PlayStation 4 and PC at sometime in 2018.



