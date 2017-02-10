Summon Night 6: Lost Borders Gets a New Trailer

A lengthy look at the upcoming RPG.

10.02.17 - 12:11 PM

Gaijinworks has posted an extensive trailer showcasing their upcoming Strategy RPG

Delayed a few times this year, Gaijinworks has done an extensive amount of work in localizing the game. So with the release just around the corner, why not celebrate with a beefy showcase of what's to come?

You can ogle the trailer below:

Summon Night 6: Lost Borders is slated on Amazon as releasing on October 10th for PlayStation 4 and PS Vita.



