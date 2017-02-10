RPGFan
Chris Gebauer
Summon Night 6: Lost Borders Gets a New Trailer
A lengthy look at the upcoming RPG.
10.02.17 - 12:11 PM

Gaijinworks has posted an extensive trailer showcasing their upcoming Strategy RPG Summon Night 6: Lost Borders.

Summon Night 6: Lost Borders

Delayed a few times this year, Gaijinworks has done an extensive amount of work in localizing the game. So with the release just around the corner, why not celebrate with a beefy showcase of what's to come?

You can ogle the trailer below:

Summon Night 6: Lost Borders is slated on Amazon as releasing on October 10th for PlayStation 4 and PS Vita.


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Fall of Light
Sunday, October 1 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
Mondays • 6pm PDT/9pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Tuesdays • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
Tuesday-Saturday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom - The Original Soundtrack Review
Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom - The Original Soundtrack
Review
 Reader Survey 2017 Results
Reader Survey 2017 Results
(it's long)
 Retro Encounter Final Thoughts: Final Fantasy XII
Retro Encounter Final Thoughts: Final Fantasy XII
Feature
 Retro Encounter 102
Retro Encounter 102
Podcast
 So You Want to Get Into Ys
So You Want to Get Into Ys
Feature
 Okami Goju no Onchou Review
Okami Goju no Onchou
Review