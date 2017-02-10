Stardew Valley Comes to Switch This Thursday

Now you can never escape the farming temptation.

We knewwas coming to Nintendo Switch, just not when. The game's developer just announced that release date, and it's... this Thursday, October 5th!

That's right, in three scant days, you can get one of the most-beloved indie games this side of Undertale on your Switch. (Now we just need Undertale on there...)

The Switch port was handled by developer SickHead Games and marks the first release of Stardew Valley on a portable platform, as well as a Nintendo console. Check out our review of the PC version below, and look for Stardew Valley in the eShop on October 5th for $14.99 USD.



