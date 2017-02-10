RPGFan Music: Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom - The Original Soundtrack Review After several years, we finally get to hear this soundtrack! 10.02.17 - 4:38 PM
I have been eagerly awaiting Shiness' soundtrack since last I wrote about it in MOTY 2014's Most Anticipated Music of 2015 section! I will admit that I was a little worried about the quality of the music since Hazem Hawash was both composer and producer. However, I reminded myself that other composer-producers were able to deliver great music while juggling jobs (Toby Fox immediately comes to mind). Does Mr. Hawash deliver? Well, enjoy my review and delicious samples within to find out, dear readers!