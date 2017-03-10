RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
Cloud of Darkness Joins the Dissidia Final Fantasy Roster
Possibly the most anachronistic FF villain joins the fray.
10.03.17 - 11:04 AM

Square Enix has announced that the Cloud of Darkness from Final Fantasy III will be the latest character to join the roster of Dissidia Final Fantasy for arcades. Below, you can check out a new trailer depicting her in action.

In addition, Square has released a few new high quality art stills from the game. One is of the Cloud of Darkness herself, another is of Noctis, and another is a render of the "heroes" hailing from across the series.

dissidia final fantasy cloud of darknessdissidia noctis

dissidia final fantasy cast roster

Stay tuned to RPGFan for more information on Dissidia Final Fantasy. The console version, Dissidia Final Fantasy NT, is set to release on PS4 next year.


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Fall of Light
Sunday, October 1 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
Mondays • 6pm PDT/9pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Tuesdays • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
Tuesday-Saturday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth Review
Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth
Review
 Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom - The Original Soundtrack Review
Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom - The Original Soundtrack
Review
 Reader Survey 2017 Results
Reader Survey 2017 Results
(it's long)
 Retro Encounter Final Thoughts: Final Fantasy XII
Retro Encounter Final Thoughts: Final Fantasy XII
Feature
 Retro Encounter 102
Retro Encounter 102
Podcast
 So You Want to Get Into Ys
So You Want to Get Into Ys
Feature