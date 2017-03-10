Cloud of Darkness Joins the Dissidia Final Fantasy Roster

Possibly the most anachronistic FF villain joins the fray.

10.03.17 - 11:04 AM

Square Enix has announced that the Cloud of Darkness fromwill be the latest character to join the roster offor arcades. Below, you can check out a new trailer depicting her in action.

In addition, Square has released a few new high quality art stills from the game. One is of the Cloud of Darkness herself, another is of Noctis, and another is a render of the "heroes" hailing from across the series.

Stay tuned to RPGFan for more information on Dissidia Final Fantasy. The console version, Dissidia Final Fantasy NT, is set to release on PS4 next year.



