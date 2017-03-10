Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth Review

Introducing our newest reviewer, Tris Mendoza!

Just a few months ago, Nathan Lee reviewed the most recent release in theseries,. There was lots of room for improvement, and now the final chapter has been released, we've got the scoop on whether it's taken on board these criticisms.

Before you dive straight into the review, I'd like to welcome the review's author, newest member of the review's team - Tris Mendoza. He joined us little over a month ago, and is a kindred spirit. Much like me, he's spent a lot of time going back to play games he missed while he was growing up. He's got a passion for languages, photography, and writing, and this is one of his first ever video game reviews, and his first review for RPGFan!

So, check out what Tris thought of Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth, and join me in wishing him all of the best at RPGFan!



