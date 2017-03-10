Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen New Feature Introduced

Now available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One!

10.03.17 - 8:48 PM

Capcom recently introduced a new feature for their popular open world action RPG,The new feature is called "Hot Key."

But before we jump into the feature, it should be noted that Dark Arisen is the expanded and enhanced version of the original game (so it is unrelated to Dragon's Dogma Online). The first version of the Dark Arisen was released on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 back in 2013, and later another port was released for Microsoft Windows in 2016.

And now, as we approach the series' 5th anniversary, Capcom decided to rerelease Dark Arisen, featuring upgraded visuals and resolution for current generation consoles, releasing today on October 3rd.

So what is the Hot Key? It's actually a feature helping you to use your items as soon as possible without opening a sub-menu, by setting combination buttons for the desired item.

By holding L1 and R1 (or LB and RB in the Xbox One version) and then pressing the D-Pad keys you set for the the items, you can take advantage of this feature. You can set up to four combinations, including restoration items and lanterns.

In addition to this new feature, Capcom also released a bit of information regarding three basic vocations, Fighter, Strider and Mage. By satisfying certain conditions, the basic vocations can be upgraded to advanced ranks. We have up to nine different Vocations, unique enough to affect the flow of fights, and you can find new screenshots of them in our gallery.

Fighter

Equipment: Shield and One-Handed Sword.

The Fighter belongs to the front lines of the battlefield, excelling at close range combat. He enjoys an outstanding Breakthrough power and counterattack ability, which helps him to tear apart anyone who dares to stand on his way.

Strider

Equipment: Dagger, Bow.

The Strider is a master of martial arts and efficient at using his dagger and shooting arrows. His agility and fast movements helps him to stand out in any tight corners.

Mage

Equipment: Staff

Master of five elemental magics, the Mage stands far from the front lines and is good at exploiting his enemies' weak points. In addition to that, The Mage can also support his allies since recovery magic is also among his options.

Be sure to also check out a video comparing the new version's graphics to the previous generation's below.