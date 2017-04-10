RPGFan
Marcos Gaspar
Prescription for Sleep: Fight for Your Dreams Available for Pre-Order
Give that insomnia a healthy dose of butt kicking!
10.04.17 - 2:35 PM

I have been conditioned that whenever I see the name GENTLE LOVE (Norihiko Hibino of Metal Gear Solid & AYAKI of Etrian Odyssey), much like Pavlov's dogs, I start salivating at the thought of what games had their music arranged for night time relaxation. In their 6th entry to the Game Music Lullabies series, they chose to go with a type of music I absolutely adore (which I just noted in my Shiness OST review): Battle Music!

Prescription for Sleep: Fight for Your Dreams is the kind of album I've been looking forward to for quite some time, especially with its special offering of 6 RPG track arrangements (half the album!). Speaking of which, we have a tasty morsel of one of those tracks! Today, we have GENTLE LOVE's arrangement of "People Imprisoned by Destiny" from Chrono Cross:

Prescription for Sleep: Fight for Your Dreams is available for pre-order on Scarlet Moon Records' Bandcamp page for $10.


