Peter Triezenberg Humble Store Now Offering RPG Maker Bundle

RPG Maker VX Ace is only a dollar!

10.04.17 - 10:17 PM



Have you ever wanted to make your own RPG? Many have found the RPG Maker software to be an ideal starting point for crafting their own epic adventures. Now, the good folks over at Humble Bundle are offering an RPG Maker bundle for those who are so inclined, allowing gamers to pay what they want for a number of RPG Maker-related products. At the starting level, those who pay only one US dollar can get RPG Maker VX Ace, among other titles. Check out the goods at the Humble Store, and check out a list of the included software (and their payment tiers) below! $1 RPG Maker VX Ace



Remnants of Isolation



Pale Echoes



Fantasy Starter Pack $7.40 RPG Maker VX



Antagonist



Skyborn



Sci-Fi Starter Pack $15 RPG Maker 2000



RPG Maker 2003



Last Word



Retro vs. Modern Starter Pack $50

RPG Maker MV



Echoes of Aetheria



RPG Maker MV Starter Pack



