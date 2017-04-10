RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
Humble Store Now Offering RPG Maker Bundle
RPG Maker VX Ace is only a dollar!
10.04.17 - 10:17 PM

Have you ever wanted to make your own RPG? Many have found the RPG Maker software to be an ideal starting point for crafting their own epic adventures. Now, the good folks over at Humble Bundle are offering an RPG Maker bundle for those who are so inclined, allowing gamers to pay what they want for a number of RPG Maker-related products. At the starting level, those who pay only one US dollar can get RPG Maker VX Ace, among other titles. Check out the goods at the Humble Store, and check out a list of the included software (and their payment tiers) below!

$1

  • RPG Maker VX Ace

  • Remnants of Isolation

  • Pale Echoes

  • Fantasy Starter Pack

$7.40

  • RPG Maker VX

  • Antagonist

  • Skyborn

  • Sci-Fi Starter Pack

$15

  • RPG Maker 2000

  • RPG Maker 2003

  • Last Word

  • Retro vs. Modern Starter Pack

$50

  • RPG Maker MV

  • Echoes of Aetheria

  • RPG Maker MV Starter Pack



Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Fall of Light
Sunday, October 1 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
Mondays • 6pm PDT/9pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Tuesdays • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
Tuesday-Saturday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
Persona 4 Review
Persona 4
Retro Review
 Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth Review
Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth
Review
 Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom - The Original Soundtrack Review
Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom - The Original Soundtrack
Review
 Reader Survey 2017 Results
Reader Survey 2017 Results
(it's long)
 Retro Encounter Final Thoughts: Final Fantasy XII
Retro Encounter Final Thoughts: Final Fantasy XII
Feature
 Retro Encounter 102
Retro Encounter 102
Podcast