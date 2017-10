The Shaman Spirits Us Away in New Etrian Odyssey V Trailer

I have a sudden urge to reread Shaman King.

10.04.17 - 10:20 PM

Atlus has released another trailer for, this time focused on the Shaman character class. The Shaman is a powerful support class that can provide buffs for the party, or cancel out buffs in order to unleash powerful attacks against enemies. Check out the video below!

Stay tuned to RPGFan for more Etrian Odyssey V coverage.