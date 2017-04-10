RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Edition Announced by Sony
Includes the main game and The Frozen Wilds expansion.
10.04.17 - 10:22 PM

Sony has announced that Guerrilla Games' open-world adventure Horizon: Zero Dawn will be getting a Complete Edition later this year. Due out on December 5th this year (and a day later in Europe), the Complete Edition will come with both the base game and the forthcoming Frozen Wilds expansion. It will cost $49.99 USD.

horizon zero dawn complete edition sony frozen wilds expansion dlc

If you're curious what we thought of Horizon: Zero Dawn, check out Nick Ransbottom's review.


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Fall of Light
Sunday, October 1 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
Mondays • 6pm PDT/9pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Tuesdays • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
Tuesday-Saturday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
Persona 4 Review
Persona 4
Retro Review
 Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth Review
Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth
Review
 Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom - The Original Soundtrack Review
Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom - The Original Soundtrack
Review
 Reader Survey 2017 Results
Reader Survey 2017 Results
(it's long)
 Retro Encounter Final Thoughts: Final Fantasy XII
Retro Encounter Final Thoughts: Final Fantasy XII
Feature
 Retro Encounter 102
Retro Encounter 102
Podcast