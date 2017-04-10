|
|
|
Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Edition Announced by SonyIncludes the main game and The Frozen Wilds expansion.10.04.17 - 10:22 PM
Sony has announced that Guerrilla Games' open-world adventure Horizon: Zero Dawn
will be getting a Complete Edition later this year. Due out on December 5th this year (and a day later in Europe), the Complete Edition will come with both the base game and the forthcoming Frozen Wilds
expansion. It will cost $49.99 USD.
If you're curious what we thought of Horizon: Zero Dawn, check out Nick Ransbottom's review.
|