Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Edition Announced by Sony

Includes the main game and The Frozen Wilds expansion.

10.04.17 - 10:22 PM

Sony has announced that Guerrilla Games' open-world adventurewill be getting a Complete Edition later this year. Due out on December 5th this year (and a day later in Europe), the Complete Edition will come with both the base game and the forthcomingexpansion. It will cost $49.99 USD.

If you're curious what we thought of Horizon: Zero Dawn, check out Nick Ransbottom's review.



