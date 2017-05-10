Retro Encounter 103: Quintet EncounterI know it's unexpected, but the people have something to say.10.05.17 - 7:38 PM
Quintet
! Whether it's a hands-on deity rebuilding civilization, children exploring the different sides of the human condition, or rainbow robot rumbles, Quintet
games always feel unique and interesting. Today Retro Encounter throws back to the 90s with an in-depth discussion of Quintet
's RPGs.
Easier and more satisfying than playing ActRaiser II, RPGFan's Retro Encounter!
Featuring: Robert Fenner, Hilary Andreff, Michael Sollosi
Send in your comments and questions to: retro@rpgfan.com