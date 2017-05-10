RPGFan
Retro Encounter 103: Quintet Encounter
I know it's unexpected, but the people have something to say.
Quintet! Whether it's a hands-on deity rebuilding civilization, children exploring the different sides of the human condition, or rainbow robot rumbles, Quintet games always feel unique and interesting. Today Retro Encounter throws back to the 90s with an in-depth discussion of Quintet's RPGs.

Featuring: Robert Fenner, Hilary Andreff, Michael Sollosi

Send in your comments and questions to: retro@rpgfan.com




