Peter Triezenberg
Final Fantasy Ultimania Archive Coming Westward Next Summer
Dark Horse is bringing the fabled Ultimanias out of Japan.
10.05.17 - 8:05 PM

Dark Horse and Square Enix have announced that they will be bringing the Final Fantasy Ultimania Archive to the West. For those who don't know, the Ultimanias are a series of guides that offered unparalleled insight into each individual Final Fantasy title, but have been relegated to Japanese fans for some time. Now, gamers around the world can discover what they've been missing.

dark horse comics final fantasy ultimania archive volume 1

The first in a set of three volumes will be available on July 5th, 2018, and will focus on the first six Final Fantasy games. It will be a hardbound book exceeding 300 pages, filled with concept art and development notes on these classic games. We're incredibly excited to read these for ourselves: you can pre-order the book now. Stay tuned to RPGFan for further coverage!


