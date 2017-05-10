Soshy Itadaki Street Dragon Quest & Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary Gets Trailers for Noctis, Lightning, and More

Square Enix strikes again, with the big two!

10.05.17 - 9:46 PM



Square Enix has just released new character trailers for their upcoming collaborative game, Itadaki Street Dragon Quest & Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary. Square Enix has just released new character trailers for their upcoming collaborative game, As was mentioned in the title, these trailers feature Noctis, Lightning, "Krift" (Also known as Kiryl) and Alena. As most of you know, the first two belong to Final Fantasy and the later ones to Dragon Quest. The game is about to be released two weeks from now on October 19th for PlayStation 4 and PS Vita.



