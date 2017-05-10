RPGFan
Soshy
Itadaki Street Dragon Quest & Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary Gets Trailers for Noctis, Lightning, and More
Square Enix strikes again, with the big two!
10.05.17 - 9:46 PM

Square Enix has just released new character trailers for their upcoming collaborative game, Itadaki Street Dragon Quest & Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary.

As was mentioned in the title, these trailers feature Noctis, Lightning, "Krift" (Also known as Kiryl) and Alena. As most of you know, the first two belong to Final Fantasy and the later ones to Dragon Quest.

The game is about to be released two weeks from now on October 19th for PlayStation 4 and PS Vita.


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

TBA
Sunday, October 8 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
Mondays • 6pm PDT/9pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Tuesdays • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
Tuesday-Saturday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
Retro Encounter 103
Retro Encounter 103
Podcast
 Persona 4 Review
Persona 4
Retro Review
 Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth Review
Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth
Review
 Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom - The Original Soundtrack Review
Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom - The Original Soundtrack
Review
 Reader Survey 2017 Results
Reader Survey 2017 Results
(it's long)
 Retro Encounter Final Thoughts: Final Fantasy XII
Retro Encounter Final Thoughts: Final Fantasy XII
Feature