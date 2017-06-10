Tactical RPG Unsung Story Coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch

Hopefully this story will be sung sooner rather than later.

10.06.17 - 10:50 PM

Remember,? It was one of those "too good to be true" KickStarter funded games that got way too hyped up, presumed cancelled and is now showing a few faint signs of life again. The most recent activity is the announcement that the once PC-only tactical RPG will be making the jump to consoles by way of the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

With creative input from the father of Ivalice and man who brought you the original Final Fantasy Tactics, Yasumi Matsuno, it is easy to see why fans of the genre were excited for Unsung Story's announcement and now that it'll be available on modern consoles, it'll be more accessible than ever. In an official update from developer, Little Orbit, they mention the fond memories the staff has of playing Final Fantasy Tactics on the original PlayStation so it is nice that the genre will be making a return to consoles. They also note that they hope the positivity of the console release announcement, "balances some of the cancellations and changes [they] are making."

Backers will be able to shift their pledges to the console of their choice or keep their original PC selection. There are still hundreds of questions left unanswered about Unsung Story but stick with RPGFan as news continues to trickle out.





