Mobius Final Fantasy Receives Its First Female Playable Character

Can't say no to a powerful sorceress.

10.06.17 - 10:53 PM

October is upon us and with it comes new updates to the mobile / PC title,. The biggest update comes in the form of Meia, a new playable sorceress joining the game's ever-expanding roster. Meia is the main playable character of the latest story chapter, "Chapter VI: Bewitching Memories."

Meia will have two new exclusive jobs with a heavy emphasis on magic abilities, "Fauviste" and "Azure Witch." All players will also receive some Halloween themed accessories for Meia to don and daily log-ins will net Elixers that offer double stamina during the Halloween event period of October 16 - November 2. A ranking event will also take place from October 24 to October 31 that will allow players to face tough enemies and compete in online leaderboards to win in-game rewards. See Meia in all her glory in the video below.

Mobius Final Fantasy is now available on iOS and Android mobile devices and playable on PC in full HD .



