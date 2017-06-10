RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
New Japanese Story Trailer for Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Released
This is (not) Alola! Now get in the robot, Shinji.
10.06.17 - 10:56 PM

The Pokémon Company recently released a new trailer for Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon during the Japanese TV program Oha Suta. Entitled "This is Not The Alola You Know Anymore," this new trailer is focused on the game's story. Give it a watch below.

A second trailer was also released, this time in English. This video introduces us to the Ultra Wormholes, which allow the player to ride atop Solgaleo/Lunala and fight the Ultra Beasts on their own turf. Along the way, players will encounter a new Ultra Beast, UB Adhesive, and eventually make their way to the Ultra Megalopolis, another world that has had its light stolen by Necrozma. You can check out some new screenshots and artwork in our gallery.

Stay tuned for more coverage as we await Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon's November 17th release for the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.




