Week in Review 10/7/2017

Kept you waiting, huh?

10.07.17 - 11:40 AM

Hey, there's a Blade Runner sequel in theaters now! And it's good! But that's kind of beside the point, isn't it? No, you're here to catch up on all of the RPG-related news you may have missed from throughout the week. Check out some of the highlights after the jump!

Nintendo releases Mario and Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minions Launch Trailer

Story by John Alas

The original Superstar Saga is a classic Game Boy Advance RPG, which continued the legacy of Super Mario RPG and spawned a long-running franchise of its own. Now, Nintendo is remaking the title for the 3DS with a graphical overhaul and additional features. You can watch the game's launch trailers in John Alas' story!