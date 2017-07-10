Story by Peter Triezenberg
Horizon: Zero Dawn is one of 2017's most high-profile titles, so it stands to reason that a Complete Edition, bundled with the game's forthcoming Frozen Wilds would be in the works. For those of you who missed Sony and Guerrilla Game's open-world adventure, now is the perfect time to dive in.
Story by Peter Triezenberg
Okay, this might be the story that excites me the most. The Ultimania guides have been a fabled resource for Final Fantasy fans in Japan, and now they're finally making their way to Western territories in three fancy volumes. The first collection, due out next summer, will focus on Final Fantasy I through VI.
And that's a wrap for this week. Stay tuned to RPGFan for more RPG coverage!