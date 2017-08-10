Twitch Sunday: Super NES Classic RPG Showcase

I guess we need to call it "Final Fantasy III" again for a day...

10.08.17 - 12:10 AM

I meant to post this earlier in the day, but you may have heard that Stardew Valley released on Switch this week, so my free time this afternoon disappeared as soon as I sat down for a "little bit" of farming. Now I finally understand the obsession.

Anyway, most of you may be reading this Sunday morning, so later today, Scott has a fun stream planned. Unlike me, and possibly you, reading this, Scott managed to get a Super NES Classic. So put aside your envy for a few hours and join him Sunday morning at 10am PDT/1pm EDT while he streams some of the classic RPGs that come installed on it. I don't even know what he'll be starting with, but I imagine he will be taking requests, so don't miss the show!



