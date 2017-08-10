RPGFan
Robert Fenner
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel PC Review
It's back to school with Class VII.
10.08.17 - 4:11 PM

It's no lie that The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel is an outstanding RPG that deserves to be experienced by as wide an audience as possible. Thanks to the folks at XSEED, Nihon Falcom's 2015 classic is now available on PC. And we've brought you a review of it!

Check out Caitlin Argyros' review below, and then go on and treat yourself to a copy of Trails of Cold Steel — you deserve it.


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Super NES Classic RPG Showcase
Sunday, October 8 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
Mondays • 6pm PDT/9pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Tuesdays • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
Tuesday-Saturday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel PC Review
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel PC
Review
 Retro Encounter 103
Retro Encounter 103
Podcast
 Persona 4 Review
Persona 4
Retro Review
 Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth Review
Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth
Review
 Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom - The Original Soundtrack Review
Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom - The Original Soundtrack
Review
 Reader Survey 2017 Results
Reader Survey 2017 Results
(it's long)