God Eater 3 Announced + First Trailer

Now it's time to eat... more!

10.08.17 - 4:51 PM

Bandai Namco has announced that the latest, appropriately titled, is in development, and has already been confirmed for release in both Japan and the Americas.

The popular action RPG series has accumulative shipment records of more than 3.9 million copies and had an anime adaptation back in 2015 is now back again with its fast-paced action and charming characters.



Bandai Namco offers the following summary:

Earth no longer resembles the home we know of now. The Aragami, terrifying beasts that live only to consume, are carving a path of destruction and misery wherever they are encountered. To combat this threat an elite group of heroes known as God Eaters are called upon to save humanity. God Eaters are individuals who have been bestowed upon them the ability to wield powerful new God Arcs, special weapons powered by Oracle Cells and the only known weapons capable of destroying the monstrous Aragami. However, another mission is coming into focus; something is happening to the God Eaters and the line between light and dark has never been so thin. It’s time to start breaking free from the cursed shackles that bind the souls of the God Eaters as the battle rages on around them.



We also got the first trailer which can be watched below, and first screenshots in our gallery.

Unfortunately, release date and the designated platforms (Bandai Namco simply mentions "home consoles") are yet to be revealed, but look for more on God Eater 3 as we know it.



