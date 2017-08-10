Battle Chasers: Nightwar is Available for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

Fight some battles, and chase the nights away!

10.08.17 - 4:58 PM

90s comic fans rejoice! Airship Syndicate and publisher THQ Nordic have released the JRPG-inspiredfor PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

A successful Kickstarter-backed project, Battle Chasers: Nightwar brings a group of adventurers from the Battle Chasers comic series together, for an adventure laced with both arcane and steampunk action. Airship Syndicate has confirmed that the game utilizes both turn-based combat and a party system, in the vein of classic JRPGs.

If you want to see the game in action and see one of the party members, a devil hunter by the name of Alumon, kick some ass, check out the launch trailer below!

If you're curious as to what the game looks like, check out our gallery!

