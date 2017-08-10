RPGFan
Trent Argirov
Battle Chasers: Nightwar is Available for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One
Fight some battles, and chase the nights away!
10.08.17 - 4:58 PM

90s comic fans rejoice! Airship Syndicate and publisher THQ Nordic have released the JRPG-inspired Battle Chasers: Nightwar for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

battle chasers promo art

A successful Kickstarter-backed project, Battle Chasers: Nightwar brings a group of adventurers from the Battle Chasers comic series together, for an adventure laced with both arcane and steampunk action. Airship Syndicate has confirmed that the game utilizes both turn-based combat and a party system, in the vein of classic JRPGs.

If you want to see the game in action and see one of the party members, a devil hunter by the name of Alumon, kick some ass, check out the launch trailer below!

If you're curious as to what the game looks like, check out our gallery!

Stay tuned to RPGFan for all news Battle Chasers: Nightwar!


