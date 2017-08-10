Play Version 1.0 of Dragon Quest X as a Free Demo in Japan

Square Enix's getting more passionate when it comes to DQ!

10.08.17 - 8:09 PM

Square Enix is going to let Japanese players tryVersion 1.0's story for free via a free demo downloadable from the Japanese PlayStation Store. It's a worthwhile opportunity for series fans looking to try the game.

And yes, you can carry over your progress to the full commercial version as well. So be sure to grab the demo! Stay tuned to RPGFan for more Dragon Quest X coverage.



