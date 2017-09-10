RPGFan Music: SPIRIT Review

That's the SPIRIT!

10.09.17 - 7:22 PM

Recent hurricanes have left devastation in its wake, particularly in Texas, Florida, and Puerto Rico. Organizations and businesses are collecting donations in their own way to help the victims in these areas. Two amazing organizations,and, rise to the occasion with their own way of helping: releasing their 4-track charity album,

Spirit is a collaborative effort of several notable arrangers (Braxton Burks, David Erick Ramos, Ro Panuganti, Ruby Toung, Stephen Froeber) and over 100 musicians. Even though the album is small in track count, it doesn't detract from the heart and spirit of everyone putting their all into their contributions. It's heartwarming to see so much effort go into this album to help those who are in need and raise awareness for other affected areas.

Of course, it wouldn't be like us to just leave this as it is without reviewing an album of dominantly RPG music arrangements! That's where our venerable commander, Mike Salbato, comes in to share his thoughts on this wonderful album!




