Dragon Quest XI for Switch is Being Developed on Unreal 4

And it's using a newer version of the engine than the PS4 release.

10.09.17 - 9:28 PM

To say thathas sold well since its release in Japan would be an understatement, as it has sold more than 3 million copies between the 3DS and PlayStation 4 versions of the game.

While a western release in the works, no platforms have been announced as of yet, and many are wondering which version (or versions) of the game will make it stateside...especially with the news of a Switch version in development. In fact, until very recently, we had no idea what version the Switch port was being based off of. And we have series creator Yuji Hori to thank for the info.

At Epic Games Japan's Unreal Fest East 2017 at Pacifico Yokohama Conference Center, Yuji Hori was quoted on Twitter by a slew of attendees saying that the Switch version is being developed using Unreal Engine 4, leading many to assume that the game will indeed be a port of the PlayStation 4 version. Apparently the Switch port will utilize Unreal 4.15 which released earlier this year, while the PS4 version of DQXI was made on Unreal 4.13. So, there is that, for whatever it's worth.

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age launched on PlayStation 4 and 3DS in Japan on July 29th. While a western release is planned for 2018, platforms have yet to be announced.



