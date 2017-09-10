Fire Emblem Heroes Adds 'Performing Arts' Characters & New Paralogue

Four heroes; four artists!

10.09.17 - 9:30 PM

has been graced with four new heroes, under the theme of 'Performing Arts', involving two dancers and two singers, as listed below:

Shigure (voiced by Matt Mercer, illustrated by Yura)

Azura (voiced by Rena Strober, illustrated by kaya8)

Olivia (voiced by Karen Strassman, illustrated by Chiko)

Inigo (voiced by Mick Wingert, illustrated by Suckane Kumiko)

Each of the heroes possesses powerful skills unique to their class, as seen in the trailer below!

Additionally, a new 'Performing Arts' Paralogue (a story within the game) has been added.

Fire Emblem Heroes is available for mobile devices.



