Fire Emblem Heroes Adds 'Performing Arts' Characters & New ParalogueFour heroes; four artists!10.09.17 - 9:30 PM
Fire Emblem Heroes
has been graced with four new heroes, under the theme of 'Performing Arts', involving two dancers and two singers, as listed below:
- Shigure (voiced by Matt Mercer, illustrated by Yura)
- Azura (voiced by Rena Strober, illustrated by kaya8)
- Olivia (voiced by Karen Strassman, illustrated by Chiko)
- Inigo (voiced by Mick Wingert, illustrated by Suckane Kumiko)
Each of the heroes possesses powerful skills unique to their class, as seen in the trailer below!
Additionally, a new 'Performing Arts' Paralogue (a story within the game) has been added.
Fire Emblem Heroes is available for mobile devices.
