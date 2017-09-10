RPGFan
Trent Argirov
Fire Emblem Heroes Adds 'Performing Arts' Characters & New Paralogue
Four heroes; four artists!
10.09.17 - 9:30 PM

Fire Emblem Heroes has been graced with four new heroes, under the theme of 'Performing Arts', involving two dancers and two singers, as listed below:

  • Shigure (voiced by Matt Mercer, illustrated by Yura)
  • Azura (voiced by Rena Strober, illustrated by kaya8)
  • Olivia (voiced by Karen Strassman, illustrated by Chiko)
  • Inigo (voiced by Mick Wingert, illustrated by Suckane Kumiko)

Each of the heroes possesses powerful skills unique to their class, as seen in the trailer below!

Additionally, a new 'Performing Arts' Paralogue (a story within the game) has been added.

Fire Emblem Heroes is available for mobile devices.


