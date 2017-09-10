.hack//G.U. Last Recode Adds Ovan to the Party

Kind of a spoiler, so click only if you dare....

According to a recent issue of Weekly Famitsu, Ovan will be a party member fighting beside Haseo in's newly added fourth volume

And all these tidbits of news exist to remind us just how close we really are to the release of .hack//G.U. Last Recode. Featuring .hack//G.U. Vol. 1 //Rebirth, Vol. 2//Reminisce, Vol. 3//Redemption, and the brand new Vol. 4//Reconnection, .hack//G.U. Last Recode will release on PlayStation 4 and PC in Japan on November 1st and in the Americas and Europe on November 3rd.



