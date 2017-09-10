|
|
|
.hack//G.U. Last Recode Adds Ovan to the PartyKind of a spoiler, so click only if you dare....10.09.17 - 9:36 PM
According to a recent issue of Weekly Famitsu, Ovan will be a party member fighting beside Haseo in .hack//G.U. Last Recode
's newly added fourth volume .hack//G.U. Vol. 4//Reconnection
.
And all these tidbits of news exist to remind us just how close we really are to the release of .hack//G.U. Last Recode. Featuring .hack//G.U. Vol. 1 //Rebirth, Vol. 2//Reminisce, Vol. 3//Redemption, and the brand new Vol. 4//Reconnection, .hack//G.U. Last Recode will release on PlayStation 4 and PC in Japan on November 1st and in the Americas and Europe on November 3rd.
|