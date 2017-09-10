Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series Returning October 10th, Trailer Released

*cue stylish and snappy period music*

Telltale Games has confirmed thatwill be back on October 10th, with the release of the fourth episode, titled 'Who Needs You', coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and mobile devices.

The episode will deal with the events leading up to this season, that of the Eternity Forge, and the growing division between the Guardians themselves as a result of player's decisions within the season. In 'Who Needs You' Star-Lord must keep his crew alive, as they try to escape a cave fraught with savage peril.

As a bonus, a trailer has also been released for the fourth episode, showing us just how fraught with inner turmoil and external dangers the lives of the Guardians has become. Check it out below!

By all accounts, this episode of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series looks to be both bombastic and trying for the

Guardians at large.

Personally, I'm excited to see more of Rocket Raccoon. I'm a fiend for Nolan North, and his Rocket is a doo-zy!

'Who Needs You' is set to release for $4.99USD, or the equivalent in other regions.

Stay tuned to RPGFan for all news Telltale!



