RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
Download Marshadow for Pokemon Sun and Moon October 9th-23rd
Trainers can visit their local Gamestop to pick up this new pocket monster.
10.09.17 - 9:41 PM

The distribution event for Marshadow, a new Generation VII Pokémon being added to Pokémon Sun and Moon that also plays a significant role in the next animated film, has begun. From October 9th through the 23rd, trainers can pick up a download code from their local Gamestop and add this Ghost/Fighting-type Pokémon to their team. Check out a new trailer from the official Pokémon YouTube channel below.




Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Super NES Classic RPG Showcase
Sunday, October 8 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
Mondays • 6pm PDT/9pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Tuesdays • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
Tuesday-Saturday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
SPIRIT Review
SPIRIT
Review
 The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel PC Review
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel PC
Review
 Retro Encounter 103
Retro Encounter 103
Podcast
 Persona 4 Review
Persona 4
Retro Review
 Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth Review
Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth
Review
 Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom - The Original Soundtrack Review
Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom - The Original Soundtrack
Review