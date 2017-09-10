Download Marshadow for Pokemon Sun and Moon October 9th-23rd

Trainers can visit their local Gamestop to pick up this new pocket monster.

10.09.17 - 9:41 PM

The distribution event for Marshadow, a new Generation VII Pokémon being added toandthat also plays a significant role in the next animated film, has begun. From October 9th through the 23rd, trainers can pick up a download code from their local Gamestop and add this Ghost/Fighting-type Pokémon to their team. Check out a new trailer from the official Pokémon YouTube channel below.