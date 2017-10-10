RPGFan
Alana Hagues
Blue Reflection Review
Fighting evil by moonlight...oh, not that one.
10.10.17 - 5:23 PM

Gust are so well known for their Atelier and Ar Tonelico series. Just a few years ago, they started branching out their RPG legs with the action RPG Nights of Azure, and while it wasn't a critical darling, it was successful enough to gain a sequel.

Riding off of the popularity of that series, Gust have moved away from alchemy and turned their hand to the Magical Girl genre. Blue Reflection has been on our radars for a while with its gorgeous soundtrack and pastel-palette. Robert Fenner's review is here to tell you whether this new IP is worth a go. Check out his work below to find out!


