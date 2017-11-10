Retro Encounter 104: Digital Devil Saga Part 1

You cannot escape your hunger, Warriors of Podcasting!

10.11.17 - 11:30 PM

was a PS2 Atlus experiment; two games made in the image of Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne, starring transforming cannibals in a post-apocalyptic landscape. Twoveterans and one newbie explore the bleak, brutal RPG with a critical eye. Is the cult classic also a critical hit?

Hear! Listen! Devour this podcast!

Featuring: Michael Sollosi, Robert Fenner, Peter Triezenberg

Send in your comments and questions to: retro@rpgfan.com