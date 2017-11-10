RPGFan
Michael Sollosi
Retro Encounter 104: Digital Devil Saga Part 1
You cannot escape your hunger, Warriors of Podcasting!
10.11.17 - 11:30 PM

Digital Devil Saga: Avatar Tuner was a PS2 Atlus experiment; two games made in the image of Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne, starring transforming cannibals in a post-apocalyptic landscape. Two Digital Devil Saga veterans and one newbie explore the bleak, brutal RPG with a critical eye. Is the cult classic also a critical hit?

Hear! Listen! Devour this podcast!

Featuring: Michael Sollosi, Robert Fenner, Peter Triezenberg

Send in your comments and questions to: retro@rpgfan.com




Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Final Fantasy XIV Patch 4.1
Sunday, October 15 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
Mondays • 6pm PDT/9pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Tuesdays • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Surprise!
Tuesdays-Saturdays • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
Retro Encounter 104
Retro Encounter 104
Podcast
 Blue Reflection Review
Blue Reflection
Review
 SPIRIT Review
SPIRIT
Review
 The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel PC Review
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel PC
Review
 Retro Encounter 103
Retro Encounter 103
Podcast
 Persona 4 Review
Persona 4
Retro Review