Lost Sphear Now Available in Japan, New TV Spot Released
Lost Sphear: finally in Japan, but still lost in the west, for now.
10.12.17 - 9:14 AM

Square Enix's Lost Sphear, a unique title made by expert RPG-making studio Tokyo RPG Factory, has been released for PS4 and Nintendo Switch in Japan.

Tokyo RPG Factory, following their distinctive I am Setsuna, is trying once again to combine the nostalgic feeling of 90s RPGs alongside the wonderful experiences of modern ones in Lost Sphear. The game tells the story of a young boy named Kanata, and his ability to reshape the world with the power of thoughts and thus rebuild the vanishing world around him.

lost sphear tokyo rpg factory square enix rpg i am setsuna chrono trigger clone

Last, but not least, following the release of Lost Sphear in Japan, Square Enix also published a new brief commercial which can be watched below.

Lost Sphear releases for PS4/PC/Switch on January 23rd, 2017 for those living outside of Japan and yearning for a classic RPG experience.




