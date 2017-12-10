RPGFan
Soshy
Atelier Online For Mobile Phones Gets Additional Characters
A new recipe for some pocket alchemy!
10.12.17 - 9:32 AM

Atelier Online: Alchemists of Braceir is getting some additional characters, the details for which you can check out below! The game is a joint project between NHN PlayArt and Koei Tecmo designated for iOS & Android. It'll begin service this winter.

"The fairy who navigates the protagonist."

atelier online peppermint fairy

  • Name: Peppermint

  • Species: Fairy

  • VA: Maya Yoshioka

She sooks like a small butterfly with a transparent and clear pair of wings. Though her personality is somewhat impudent, due to her vast knowledge regarding the world, she can help the protagonist when he needs him the most.

"The Senior Alchemist and teacher in charge of protagonist."

atelier online senior alchemist teacher bergamot

  • Name: Bergamot

  • Occupation: Lecturer/Alchemist at Royal Academy

  • VA: Kazumi Togashi

Teaches alchemy to her students at Royal Academy. Excelling at high ranking alchemy, her skills as an alchemist are quite top-notch.

"The founder and principal of Royal Academy"

atelier online founder

  • Name: St. John's Wort

  • Occupation: Principal of Royal Academy

  • VA: Tarusuke Togashi

He founded the academy in order to foster young people and the bright future ahead of them, through sorcery, alchemy techniques and the like.

"The hot-blooded guard who protects the safety of Royal Academy"

atelier online creson guard

  • Name: Creson

  • Occupation: Apprentice Guard

  • VA: Koutarou Nishiyama

The hot-blooded guard, Creson maintains the safety of academy. Although he is serious and stubborn, he deeply cares about his friends. Alongside his job as a guard, he also gives advice regarding adventures and news from the outside world to students. Creson appears to be taking good care of people, but there are some sweltering spots about him that he tends to avoid.

Stay tuned to RPGFan for more details.




