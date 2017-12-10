RPGFan
Alana Hagues
Bad Apple Wars Review
Bad to the core.
10.12.17 - 12:32 PM

We love a good visual novel here. They've been picking up in popularity over the last few years, especially the otome genre. We've got one for you today which looks at love beyond the grave. I feel like I've heard that one before...

Bad Apple Wars is out tomorrow, and Derek Heemsbergen's had a chance to check out all of the routes and romance options. If you're a fan of otome games, this might be one for you. Check out Derek's review in the link before to see what he thought!


