RPGFan
Marcos Gaspar
Fallout 4: Music from Far Harbor & Nuka World Original Game Soundtrack Now Available
More delicious music from Inon Zur!
10.12.17 - 8:05 PM

Rejoice, fans of Fallout! If you're someone who loves Fallout 4 and its music, then you're in luck. Not too long ago, Inon Zur's soundtrack for Far Harbor and Nuka World DLCs made its way to several online vendors for purchase.

With a total of 19 tracks on the album, and "Fallout 4 Nuka-World Theme Song" (track 19) written by COPILOT Music + Sound, there's a lot to choose from and enjoy. Give the samples a listen on either of the online vendors' music pages to see Inon Zur's musical excellence for yourself in both DLCs!

Fallout 4: Music from Far Harbor & Nuka World Original Game Soundtrack is available for sale at Amazon, iTunes, and Spotify.


