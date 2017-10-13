RPGFan
Robert Steinman
Random Encounter 134: Nightmare Difficulty
One-hit kills!
10.13.17 - 10:22 AM

On this episode of Random Encounter:
-Derek discusses his complicated relationship with Chaos;Child.
-Rob tries to articulate his feelings on the opening of Danganronpa V3.
-Caitlin argues that we should have covered Dying Light.
-Derek gushes over The Secret of Mana Collection on the Switch.
-We all try to come to terms with difficulty and tedium in Divinity: Original Sin 2 and Tangledeep.

Featuring: Robert Steinman, Derek Heemsbergen and Caitlin Argyros

Questions? Comments? Spare Potions? Email us at podcast@rpgfan.com!





Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Final Fantasy XIV Patch 4.1
Sunday, October 15 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
Mondays • 6pm PDT/9pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Tuesdays • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Surprise!
Tuesdays-Saturdays • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
Random Encounter 134
Random Encounter 134
Podcast
 Bad Apple Wars Review
Bad Apple Wars
Review
 Retro Encounter 104
Retro Encounter 104
Podcast
 Blue Reflection Review
Blue Reflection
Review
 SPIRIT Review
SPIRIT
Review
 The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel PC Review
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel PC
Review