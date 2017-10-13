Robert Steinman Random Encounter 134: Nightmare Difficulty

One-hit kills!

10.13.17 - 10:22 AM



On this episode of Random Encounter:

-Derek discusses his complicated relationship with Chaos;Child.

-Rob tries to articulate his feelings on the opening of Danganronpa V3.

-Caitlin argues that we should have covered Dying Light.

-Derek gushes over The Secret of Mana Collection on the Switch.

Featuring: Robert Steinman, Derek Heemsbergen and Caitlin Argyros Questions? Comments? Spare Potions? Email us at podcast@rpgfan.com!

