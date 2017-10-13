Random Encounter 134: Nightmare DifficultyOne-hit kills! 10.13.17 - 10:22 AM
On this episode of Random Encounter:
-Derek discusses his complicated relationship with Chaos;Child.
-Rob tries to articulate his feelings on the opening of Danganronpa V3.
-Caitlin argues that we should have covered Dying Light.
-Derek gushes over The Secret of Mana Collection on the Switch.
-We all try to come to terms with difficulty and tedium in Divinity: Original Sin 2 and Tangledeep.
Featuring: Robert Steinman, Derek Heemsbergen and Caitlin Argyros
Questions? Comments? Spare Potions? Email us at podcast@rpgfan.com!