Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Gets New Trailer, Returning Characters, and New Details

Custom player avatars... that aren't Kirito! Praise be!

10.13.17 - 10:51 AM

Bandai Namco has released more details on the upcoming. First and foremost, players will take control of their own custom avatar this time, instead of a modified version of Kirito (the series' protagonist). Bandai Namco stresses that this is "your" story where your avatar is the protagonist. Players will be able to freely develop their avatar to their heart's content.

The avatar, along with their childhood friend Kureha, logs into Gun Gale Online and unexpectedly receives an AI companion called an ArFA-sys, or Artificial Financial Advisor System. The ArFA-sys are a new feature created by the Zaskar company to assist the player with managing their items: their appearance can also be freely customized. The avatar also encounters a woman named Zeliskam, who has an ArFA-sys of her own.

Returning characters from throughout the Sword Art Online franchise will be making appearances in Fatal Bullet as expected, featuring redesigns by Kotaro Yamada. Recently unveiled were Llenn and Pitohui from Alternative Gun Gale Online, as well as Yuuki and Strea in an issue of Dengeki PlayStation.

A new trailer for the game can be viewed below, along with some gameplay footage.

Check out some additional screenshots in our gallery.




